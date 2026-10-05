Texans' Defense Gets Much-Needed Lifeline as Rookie Returns From Injury

The Houston Texans have been hit with several injuries on both sides of the ball across the first quarter of their 2026 season en route to their gloomy 0-3 start.

Among the names who have missed at least one game for the Texans since the beginning of the year include Nico Collins, Jadeveon Clowney, Ed Ingram, Azeez Al-Shaair, Henry To’oTo’o, and Jayden Higgins; all projected starters or key rotational pieces that have left Houston a little more shorthanded than expected.

However, it seems that the Texans could be getting some good news on the injury front for one of their top draft picks brought in from this summer, who has yet to make his NFL debut due to a four-game absence.

That's Houston's second-round defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, who, after Week 4's 30-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, is officially gearing up to play his first game in a Texans uniform come next weekend.

The Latest on Kayden McDonald's Ankle Injury

According to a recent live stream from KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, McDonald has said he will be activated from the Texans' injured reserve list for Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

"Kayden McDonald told me today that he will be activated next week [vs. the Tennessee Titans]. It's from Kayden... Kayden McDonald says he'll be back next week," Wilson said.

It's a pretty big break for a Texans defensive line that just suffered a big loss in the form of Mario Edwards Jr., who has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season due to a torn ACL he sustained against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.

Being without Edwards, who was the Texans' third defensive tackle in their defensive line rotation netting a little over 30% of the snaps each week, meant that Houston was due to turn somewhere else for that interior depth for the foreseeable future.

And on the surface, McDonald makes sense for that role to seamlessly plug into that role Edwards once had; a young rookie with potential yet also high-level starting experience at Ohio State, where he was a pretty productive tackler and run defender.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (93) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But in the time that Edwards has been sidelined since the end of Week 3, McDonald has been as well. McDonald was placed on injured reserve before the season started with a lingering ankle issue that popped up in practice, and delayed the beginning of his rookie campaign by at least four weeks.

That meant, against the Cowboys without the presence of Edwards and McDonald, the Texans had to turn to Jaden Crumedy for those DT3 reps, who got a little over 20% of Houston's defensive snaps and didn't record a stat.

Perhaps Crumedy can be a serviceable backup for one game, but Houston could certainly use some more firepower within their defensive line depth.

Enter McDonald, who can do just that now that his four-week return timeline has ended.

What to Watch on Kayden McDonald's Status Moving Forward

McDonald was seemingly dealing with a minor injury, all things considered, and is primed to get on an NFL field for the first time in Week 5 against Tennessee–– likely with a pretty nice role within Houston's defensive line rotation from the jump.

However, the Texans will have to ensure that McDonald can go through a week of practice with the team upon his return from IR, likely as a full participant for at least one session, before they slot him into their defense for Week 5.

So over the course of Houston's next three practices before their road trip to face the Tennessee Titans, keep a close watch on how McDonald progresses to confirm his long-awaited NFL debut.

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