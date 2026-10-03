Texans' Derek Stingley Reacts to Matchup vs. Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, Pickens

Even if their combined record of 1-5 to start the new NFL season may not show it all too well, the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys will have a ton of star talent gracing the field in this Sunday's Week 4 contest.

The Texans' star-studded defense, with Pro Bowlers around the field, will be tasked with the challenge of stopping a red-hot Cowboys offense led by their veteran signal-caller, Dak Prescott, ranking seventh in the NFL for total points scored through three games of the season.

But among the biggest higlights in terms of what matchups these two will have against one another will be the battle between the Texans' elite cornerback duo of Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter with the Cowboys' wide receiver tandem of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

It's a matchup between what many may consider as the best duo a team has at their respective positions in the NFL––and in a game where both sides are most definitely hungry to bounce back from their Week 3 loss and overall losing records, the stakes between both sides tend to heighten just a bit.

What Derek Stingley Said About Texans' Week 4 Matchup

Among those in the locker room who provided a bit of insight leading into the Texans' Week 4 matchup, Derek Stingley Jr. broke down some of what he sees out of the Cowboys' star receiver duo, ultimately complementing their strong combination of technique and outstanding physical traits.

"They've been great ever since they started playing football," Stingley said of Lamb and Pickens, via Cody Stoots. "It just comes down to technique and communication... They can get open against press, they can get open against off. Great hands, speed. You build a receiver, that's what you’ve got in both of 'em."

Derek Stingley Jr. ahead of the game against the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/7RGmh394Q6 — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) October 2, 2026

The last time that Stingley was up against this Cowboys offense in 2024, they were a passing attack with only CeeDee Lamb as a part of the equation. But since then, this wide receiver room has been given a boost by George Pickens, who comes fresh off a career season himself with over 90 receptions, 1,400 yards, and nine touchdowns.

However, when it comes to the idea of this outing having a bit higher stakes than a typical game being against two of the best at the wide receiver position, Stingley doesn't seem to feel any of that extra pressure.

At the end of the day, Houston will be taking on this weekend's matchup against Dallas and their offense just like any other week.

"Yeah, anybody really," Stingley said of who he's eager to match up against. "I'll line up against whoever... I'm just going out there for a game. Like, just playing the game of football, it's just fun."

Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Stingley certainly didn't leave without complementing what the Cowboys have in their own quarterback, Dak Prescott, whom he will be matching up against for the first time in his career, and clearly appears to be an opportunity he's looking forward to.

"He's a great quarterback. He's got a strong arm. Can make every throw. He's a super vet. So, he knows what he's doing out there in the two-minute, and stuff like that."

As Stingley is now three games deep into the new year without an interception to his name–– and the Texans recording just one pick as a collective–– logging his first of the season here against one of the most potent passing offenses in the NFL would be a statement from the Texans' All-Pro cornerback.

Expect Stingley to bring his A-game this weekend in a must-win game for the Texans in a game that could be one of his most important contests of the year for more reasons than one.

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