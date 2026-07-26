Texans Host Workout for Massive 6-Foot-9 Free Agent OT

The Houston Texans have remained busy in their efforts to bring in several free agents for workouts in the days ahead of training camp this coming week.

And that trend has only continued with their latest workout for a massive 6-foot-9 free agent offensive tackle.

According to a report from KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans have worked out former Eastern Michigan tackle Dodji Dohoue.

#Texans worked out former Eastern Michigan offensive tackle Dodji Dahoue — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 23, 2026

The meeting with Dahoue now marks three reported workouts stemming from the Texans within the past week.

Houston also brought in former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver D.J. Turner and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead for workouts leading up to camp, and haven't had any imminent deals on the horizon for either.

But this time, the Texans are looking into someone who could compete for a depth or practice squad spot on their roster in camp, and certainly has the appealing physical traits to warrant a look to come his way.

What Dodji Dohoue Brings to the Table

Dahoue is a bit of a raw rookie talent who didn't hear his name called in this year's draft, but was someone who quickly got interest on the UDFA market, particularly from the New York Giants. who brought him onto their 90-man roster earlier this offseason.

He would eventually be let go from the Giants before training camps started, but it certainly hasn't stopped teams like the Texans from bringing him into the building for a closer look and seeing if he can be a developmental talent to work with.

Coming into the league, he had a couple seasons of experience with Eastern Michigan, starting in five games during the 2025 season before going down with a season-ending injury.

He's only been playing football for five years now, having been born in France and lived in Mali for much of his life until coming back to the States in the fall of 2021. Only then would he begin to dabble into playing sports, considering he never played anything growing up in Africa.

Before spending two seasons at Eastern Michigan, Dahoue would attend Santa Rose Junior College. He had initially tried out for basketball, then transitioned to football, beginning as a tight end. In due time, he would find his home on the offensive line, where he now looks to find some traction in the NFL.

How Dahoue Could Fit Onto the Texans' Roster

As for his fit on the Texans roster, Dahoue would certainly face an uphill battle to find a place on the 53-man roster.

After all, he's an undrafted rookie with little football experience compared to his peers and would need a good amount of time before he's even able to uproot someone like Blake Fisher, or other UDFA additions like James Neal from their spot on Houston's depth chart.

However, Wilson did go on to note that Dahoue doesn't have any contract offer coming his way from the Texans following his workout just yet, but hinted that the free agent could still remain a potential candidate to bring onto the practice squad as an International Player Pathway candidate.

No immediate signing for former undrafted #Giants, Eastern Michigan @EMUFB offensive tackle Dodji Dahoue, per league source, but remains a good potential practice squad International Player Pathway candidate for team. Dahoue (6-foot-9, 310) born in France, raised in Washington,… https://t.co/Mw6CMcKQoF pic.twitter.com/09c1Jxh5kx — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 23, 2026

So for now, add Dahoue to the list of possible late-offseason additions that the Texans could take interest in throughout the weeks ahead.

And simply based on his size profile along with the questions the Texans have had on their offensive line throughout the past couple of seasons, maybe Dahoue could be a worthwhile dart throw to bring onto the roster, if the coaching staff liked what they saw at his workout.

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