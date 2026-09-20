Texans Name 7 Players Inactive Ahead of Week 2 Game vs. Bengals
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The Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals have released their Week 2 inactives list right ahead of Sunday's kickoff.
And for the Texans, they've ruled out an extra seven players from their 53-man roster for their gameday lineup.
Houston Texans Inactives
TE Brevin Jordan
WR Nico Collins
LB Jake Hummel
CB Collin Wright
OG Ed Ingram
OT Nate Thomas
DE Jadeveon Clowney
Cincinnati Bengals Inactives
QB Josh Johnson
WR Ke'Shawn Williams
CB Josh Newton
C Connor Lew
OT Myles Hinton
DT B.J. Hill
DT Landon Robinson
For the Texans, there's a select few names among those inactives we already knew wouldn't be touching the field days before Sunday's kickoff.
The most notable of those absences would be wide receiver Nico Collins, who suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain in practice earlier this week and would be ruled out after back-to-back missed practices.
That leaves this wide receiver room a little bit barren without Collins, as well as Jayden Higgins and Tank Dell, thus leaving this group to be led by a combination of Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, and Jared Wayne.
Sixth-round rookie receiver Lewis Bond has also been called up from the practice squad to round out this receiver room to five names.
Starting right guard Ed Ingram has been ruled out with a groin injury he suffered in practice this week, and will lead to two-time Pro Bowler Wyatt Teller being the guy to fill his spot this week against Cincinnati, and perhaps moving forward, depending on how much time Ingram is slated to miss.
Defensively, Houston will be without not only veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (knee), but also their starting WILL linebacker, Henry To'oTo'o, who suffered a shoulder injury in Week 1's loss vs. the Buffalo Bills, and was placed on Injured Reserve to sideline him for a minimum of four weeks.
Houston's linebacker room will also be without the presence of veteran Jake Hummel, taking out a special teams contributor and a bit more depth at the position. Jake Hansen is primed to claim the Texans' WILL role in place of To'oTo'o, and rookie duo Wade Woodaz and Aiden Fisher are due for more opportunities their way.
Outside of those that are injured who are inactive for Houston, tight end Brevin Jordan still awaits his season debut, undrafted rookie cornerback Collin Wright still awaits his NFL debut, and offensive tackle Nate Thomas still remains on the sidelines following his recent trade to the Texans on cutdown day a little less than a month ago.
Joe Burrow Officially Activated
From the Bengals' side, the most noteworthy piece of their injury report comes with the upgraded status of Joe Burrow, who was dealing with a back issue throughout the week to keep him limited in practice.
Burrow left no doubts that he was going to play on Sunday during his weekly presser, and based on the Bengals' latest injury report, he's held true to that claim.
The Texans and Bengals will kick off their Week 2 action at 12 p.m. MT in Reliant Stadium, as Houston attempts to get back to .500 after a rough way to start their new season this past weekend.
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Jared Koch is the Publisher of Houston Texans On SI. He has covered the NFL and NBA with On SI since 2023, and is a graduate of Western Kentucky University.Follow jjaredkoch