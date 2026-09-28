Texans Week 3 Snap Counts: What Stands Out in 17-19 Loss vs. Colts

The Houston Texans fell flat in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts, 17-19, for what would be their third loss in a row to open the new season, and thus make for their second straight season starting off with an 0-3 record.

And within the fallout from that Week 3 loss for the Texans, we now know exactly how Houston's snap counts panned out in all three phases of the game, giving us a glimpse at some key roster decisions from the coaching staff, and which players had the most opportunities throughout the day:

Texans' Week 3 Snap Counts vs. Colts

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts snap counts: 2026, Week 3. | via NFL GSIS

While the Texans decided to roll with a largely similar setup from their Week 2 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals for their snap counts in Indianapolis, there are still a few noteworthy aspects that make Houston's plans in this game stick out a bit differently than last weekend.

Let's sort through five things in the Texans' Week 3 snap counts that are deserving of some extra attention:

No WR Had >70% of Offensive Snaps

Rather than handing one or two wide receivers a large chunk of the offensive opportunities this weekend, the Texans took a much different approach. Instead, Houston opted to spread the love across all five active wideouts in the room, and none of them eclipsed 70% of the total offensive snaps.



However, it was within that decision to run a more balanced approach in the wide receiver room where Jaylin Noel still lacked the opportunity many believe him to be worth. He had just five more snaps than sixth-round rookie and practice squad elevation, Lewis Bond.

Lots of WR Jared Wayne, TE Foster Moreau

Of those to get on the field for the Texans' offense in Week 3, the two most eye-catching names to get a good chunk of work were a couple of their depth pass-catchers: wide receiver Jared Wayne, who was third in Houston's receiving room for total snaps, and tight end Foster Moreau, who even overshadowed Dalton Schultz.



The logic behind Wayne's inclusion might be catered towards having a physical outside presence to rely on while Nico Collins is sidelined. As for the latter situation concerning Moreau and Schultz, that decision remains a little more confusing.

Where Is TE Marlin Klein?

The Texans made a statement investment in their tight end room this offseason when they decided to select Michigan's Marlin Klein in the second round of the draft. And while many expected Klein to be a somewhat impactful factor in Houston's offense in year one, he was the exact opposite against the Colts.



But that's only because the Texans barely let Klein on the field. Houston's rookie tight end recorded just four snaps on the offensive side of the ball in Week 3; the lowest snap count of any player to appear in the game on Sunday offensively or defensively.

Who Replaced DT Mario Edwards

The Texans were hit with another deflating injury on their defensive front in this one as Mario Edwards went down in the second half with a foot issue, as he couldn't put any weight on his foot when leaving the field.



When Edwards left though, the Texans opted to go with Jaden Crumedy as their backup defensive tackle; a 2024 sixth-round pick who was signed to the roster earlier this month, and might figure to have a short-term role on Houston's front seven until Kayden McDonald comes off injured reserve.

The Increasing Trust in LB Wade Woodaz

Houston also faced another injury to their linebacker room in the midst of their loss in Indianapolis in the form of Azeez Al-Shaair, who left on two separate occasions with a groin issue.



The severity of that injury still remains to be determined, but when Al-Shaair was out of the fold, it was fourth-round rookie Wade Woodaz as the next man in line to claim those snaps at middle linebacker. So if Al-Shaair misses any time, the Clemson product appears to be the next man in line.

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