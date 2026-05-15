Predicting Every Texans Game Score Even Though It's Way Too Early

The Houston Texans' 2026 schedule has officially been unveiled, meaning we now know when and where the Texans will be facing off through each of their upcoming 17 regular-season games starting this September.

There's still a long ways away before the Texans actually get their action rolling for next season–– a little over four months to be exact–– so a lot can change for both Houston and several other teams around the league that shake up any initial projections that might be in play.

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

But with the schedule finally announced, let's take a stab at some way-too-early predictions for how the Texans' season could unravel, and what their overall record could be by the end of it.

Week 1: Bills 14, Texans 17 (1-0)

The Texans start off with a familiar matchup at home against Josh Allen and the Bills. Buffalo hasn't won in Houston in nearly 20 years, and they'll be taking on the task of Joe Brady's first game as an NFL head coach. So we'll give the Texans an early but slim edge here.

Week 2: Bengals 17, Texans 24 (2-0)

The Texans stay at home to get another test against an elite quarterback in Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. If Houston can take advantage of this defense and keep this passing offense limited, they could easily start the year 2-0.

Week 3: Texans 21, Colts 20 (3-0)

Divisional games can always be tight. The Texans' first road trip of the year in Indianapolis could be just that. We'll say Houston manages to pull off a win in crunch time, but this one won't be easy.

Week 4: Cowboys 28, Texans 24 (3-1)

There's a case to be made that this Dallas team is the best offense Houston faces in the first four weeks of the season. Even in Houston, it's hard to believe Cowboys fans won't travel to Reliant Stadium and pair with a solid Dak Prescott performance make this one a bit of an uphill battle.

Week 5: Texans 31, Titans 10 (4-1)

After their prior loss to the Cowboys, the Texans are sure to enter this one against their division rival Titans hungry for a bounce-back performance. We'll have Houston walking away with a convincing victory.

Week 6: Texans 13, Jaguars 16 (4-2)

The Texans' first trip over the pond since 2019 could be a bit easier said than done, especially against a playoff-caliber team like Jacksonville, who will have already been in London for the past week. It wouldn't be too shocking if Houston dropped this one in a low-scoring, defensive duel.

Week 7: Giants 17, Texans 27 (5-2)

Back at home after a London loss, the Texans will be up against a young Giants team who might still be trying to find their groove under new head coach John Harbaugh. This Houston defense could cause real problems for Jaxson Dart as one of the tallest tasks of his pro career so far.

Week 9: Texans 14, Chargers 13 (6-2)

The Chargers still have a bad taste in their mouth from the last two losses against Houston in 2025. So the motivation in this one will be steep. With Houston fresh off a bye, though, this defense will be refreshed for a strong second half run to the season. That can start with a Week 9 win.

Week 10: Texans 33, Browns 17 (7-2)

The Texans simply outmatch the Browns on paper on both sides of the ball. A Cleveland home crowd will add a slight layer of adversity, but nothing to lock Houston out of a clear victory.

Week 11: Colts 24, Texans 26 (8-2)

Yet another close divisional game against the Colts, but this time under the primetime lights of Thursday Night Football in Houston. Being at home on a short week does help, and so will a rocking Reliant crowd.

Week 12: Ravens 21, Texans 19 (8-3)

Having an extra few days to prepare for the Ravens squad thanks to their TNF placement is be huge. But Baltimore isn't one to be overlooked. They're projected 11.5 wins headed into the season, and will be eyeing a chance to rebound from last year's embarrassing blowout at home.

Week 13: Texans 35, Steelers 21 (9-3)

The Texans will be less than 12 months removed from their dominant Wild Card win over the Steelers, and have all the pieces in place to do that once again in the regular season. This is a different-looking Steelers team, but Houston's only gotten more well-rounded and stronger themselves.

Week 14: Texans 29, Commanders 21 (10-3)

This feels like another example where Houston simply outmatches the opposition on paper. The Commanders should be a bit improved from last year's disappointment, but this defense could still wreak havoc for Jayden Daniels and their offensive line.

Week 15: Jaguars 27, Texans 30 (11-3)

At this point in the year, the Texans could be in a tight battle atop the division with Jacksonville for the top seed in the South. It'll be pivotal for Houston to at least split the series, which they'd have a perfect chance to do in front of their home crowd.

Week 16: Texans 10, Eagles 24 (11-4)

For what I consider to be the toughest game on the Texans’ 2026 schedule on a short week in Philadelphia on Christmas Eve, Houston will certainly have their hands full in this one, and could mark the end of a predicted four-game win streak.

Week 17: Texans 9, Packers 13 (11-5)

Right after the Texans' trip to Philadelphia, they'll be faced with a similarly stout challenge on the road in cold-weather Green Bay. If Houston were to fall victim to a two-game skid this season, Weeks 16 and 17 would be the place for that to happen.

Week 18: Titans 28, Texans 47 (12-5)

After a rocky past two weeks, the Texans can head back home for a season finale against their division rival Titans for a feel-good win before the postseason gets underway. Houston might also be hungry to run up the score after back-to-back ugly losses.

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