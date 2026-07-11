Why a DeAndre Hopkins-Texans Reunion Doesn't Make Sense

Former Houston Texans All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins seems like he's willing to keep his NFL journey going in 2026 for what would be his 14th year in pro.

As of now, Hopkins is a free agent on the market. He's fresh off playing his 2025 season with the Baltimore Ravens, and has remained unsigned just a few weeks away from training camps kicking off arond the league.

However, during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Hopkins expressed his desire to continue playing this season with a contending team in hopes of being a supporting piece that helps them get over the hump.

"Of course, I love playing the game. I still love football. If nothing happens, life is still good, man. But... I still got a lot ball left," Hopkins said. "But it's not a situation I'm sitting here trying to force or go out and be the regular-season superstar because that's for the young guys, man."

"I'm a utility guy. I'm a special situation kind of guy," Hopkins said. "I can go out there and beat anybody one-on-one at any time, but as of lately, I've been a third-down guy. I wasn't used in the red zone last year. But [on] third down, they're gonna put D-Hop in, they're gonna come to me. I don't think that'll change anytime soon."

"Going into Year 14, I would love to play for a competitor..."@DeAndreHopkins on his mindset and approach to free agency at this stage of his career.



📻 https://t.co/v3G0iz5IH6#NFLFreeAgency | @KirkMorrison pic.twitter.com/gYuXvYVA8k — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 24, 2026

Of course, Hopkins isn't quite the same All-Pro-level talent that he was during his time in Houston. But as a situational pass-catcher who has a ton of experience and proven production, there could still be a suitor willing to take on the 34-year-old for 2026, and keep his NFL career going for at least another season.

As for a reunion with the Texans in the place it all started, though, it doesn't seem like that offense would be the best fit for Hopkins' services––even if it would make for a bit of a storybook ending to what's been a historic career for the five-time Pro Bowler.

Why DeAndre Hopkins Won't Be Coming to Houston

It's not to say that the Texans couldn't use one more experienced receiver in their room for competition in training camp. Someone like Keenan Allen, or maybe even a Deebo Samuel who's had a recent record of proven production could take this offense to the next step on a short-term deal.

In the case of Hopkins, though, he doesn't push the needle much for this specific wide receiver group: one that doesn't have a ton of established targets outside of Nico Collins, but has several depth pieces from WR2 to WR5, and has a dozen wideouts on roster looking to make the 53-man roster cut.

Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) on the field before the game against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From Jayden Higgins to Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, and Tank Dell, that's several names that might already place ahead of Hopkins on the depth chart at this point in his career. It'd take a special effort from the 34-year-old in camp, or an injury to those already in the mix, for him to rise up any higher than a situation WR6.

And in the case of Higgins, Dell, and even Hutchinson, they also line up on the outside that directly eat into Hopkins' snaps, and make his addition into this room a little redundant, to say the least.

If Houston were to add another pass-catcher this late into the offseason–– which still seems unlikely, given that they haven't done so yet–– that receiver would have to be one who can immediately compete for starting reps. Hopkins isn't quite that in year 14.

Bottom Line

For Hopkins to find a solid fit on an NFL roster this season that makes sense from his perspective, it'd have to be in a wide receiver unit on a competitive team still in need of depth options beyond their top two to three names.

That's a situation, if able to be found between now and the start of Week 1, where Hopkins can be impactful individually, still put up solid numbers for a 34-year-old veteran, and be a worthwhile pickup for the team claiming him. Maybe a team like the Buffalo Bills, or even a spot down the Super Bowl-favorite LA Rams' depth chart, could be a decent fit.

The Texans, though? They don't quite fit into that bucket of teams, even if they do check the box of being competitive––making a signing with Houston pretty unrealistic, but a fun exercise to think about in the dog days of the offseason, nonetheless.

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