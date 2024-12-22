What DeMeco Ryans Told Texans Players Following Loss To Chiefs
The Houston Texans have their playoff spot secured as back-to-back AFC South champions, though that doesn't mean they aren't searching for big wins late in the season. A Saturday noon matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs provided an opportunity for such.
The Texans, however, took a 27-19 loss to an AFC juggernaut in the Chiefs, who advanced to 14-1 on the season. Houston is now 9-6 as they suffered the road loss in a tough environment.
Houston led the Chiefs 10-7 at one point in the first half, but two C.J. Stroud injuries proved to be a challenge as the Texans trailed 17-10 by the break. They failed to take a lead again, as the Chiefs eventually secured the eight-point victory.
After the game, DeMeco Ryans had one message to kick off his statement to the team, and it wasn't about the loss. He provided an update on star wide receiver Tank Dell, who suffered a brutal knee injury in the loss.
“The first thing I spoke about to the team is opening up about Tank (Dell) and the update on his status. We are a family and we are in this thing together," Ryans said. "He means so much to our entire football team, outside of playing and the person and man. He means a lot to us and that is the first thing I talked to our team about. That is bigger than football when we see our brother down in that manner.”
Injuries have defined the Texans' season, and particularly so for the wide receiver corps. Nico Collins spent time on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury. Stefon Diggs is out for the season with an ACL injury. Now add Dell to the mix following his knee injury.
The Texans have been unlucky in the injury department, and it's played a big role in their six losses on the season.
