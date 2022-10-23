Titans-Colts Inactives

Here are the inactives for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (3-2) and Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) at Nissan Stadium:

Tennessee – DB Ugo Amadi, FB Tory Carter, ILB Zach Cunningham, RG Nate Davis, ILB Joe Jones, DL Sam Okuayinonu and WR Kyle Philips.

Indianapolis – WR Keke Coutee, LB Jojo Domann, QB Nick Foles, C Wesley French, DT Eric Johnson II, LB Shaquille Leonard and DE Kwity Paye.

Of note:

• Carter, Cunningham, Davis and Jones all were ruled out Friday because of injury.

• With Philips out, Mason Kinsey will make his season debut and the second appearance of his career. The only NFL player ever from Division III Berry College was one of two standard elevations from the practice squad this week. He will automatically return to the practice squad on Monday.

• Even with Kinsey's elevation from the practice squad, the Titans will have just four wide receivers in uniform for this contest. Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Cody Hollister are the only others available at that position.

• Philips was added to the injury report on Friday and listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. The rookie wide receiver has not managed to stay healthy enough to play more than two straight games this season.

• Davis is out for the second straight contest with a foot injury. Dillon Radunz, drafted in the second round in 2021 as a tackle, is expected to start in his place once again.

• Carter is the only fullback on the roster. His absence means that the tight ends, primarily Geoff Swaim and Kevin Rader, will handle those duties in personnel packages that require a fullback.

• Amadi is inactive for the fourth straight game. He was injured for the first two, but this is the second time he is a healthy scratch.