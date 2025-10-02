Titans Tumble to Bottom of NFL Power Rankings
With another week officially, and unfortunately, under the Tennessee Titans' proverbial belt, another edition of the On SI Power Rankings has been officially released ahead of the NFL's fifth week of competition. Unsurprisingly, the Titans have moved down once more, now situated in dead last amongst the league's 32 teams.
While Tennessee had floated around the 28 and 29 positions throughout the first month of the season, along with the rest of their now-in counterparts, last week's shutout, 26-0 loss on the road to the Houston Texans separated them from the rest of the pack in the worst possible way.
It was the Titans' first scoreless loss since 2019, their fourth straight of the new year and, for many, the final straw in the back-and-forth battle around HC Brian Callahan's dramatic, near-winless tenure at the helm of a franchise trying to find its way. In addition to the calls for a new occupant in Callahan's chair, fans have begun to raise questions about the direction of the team in general, from their lack of productive playmakers to first overall pick Cam Ward's inconsistent ability to connect with them.
Calling the 2025 season up to this point a disaster would be doing the disillusionment a dissersive. Explaining their last spot on the list, the power rankings read:
"While Tennessee can essentially do nothing right as a team, first overall pick Cam Ward, in spite of his Week 4 struggles, continues to shine as a beacon of long-term hope for the Titans. Moving forward, Ward’s development should take center stage as the franchise seems to spiral toward another inevitable reset."
Ward, despite having his worst game of the season last week, still clearly stands out as the team's intended centerpiece as they move towards another potential rebuild. What he's shown in brief flashes alone says more about the rest of the team in their overall failure thus far than it does the rookie quarterback.
With the Arizona Cardinals (2-2, 18th in the power rankings) down their two primary rushers in James Conner and Trey Benson, as well as key cornerback Will Johnson, Tennessee is presented with a prime opportunity to capitalize and come away with their first win of the season in what would be desperate fashion when the two teams face off this weekend.
If the Titans lose again and drop to 0-5, the only thing that can be expected to safely remain the same is their last-place position on this list.
