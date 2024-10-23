49ers Potential Trade Spot for Titans DT
The Tennessee Titans have already entered selling mode, as they traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs and will almost surely be dealing more players.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has named defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day as a potential trade candidate, and he has pegged the San Francisco 49ers as a possible landing spot. noting that Joseph-Day has already played for the 49ers.
"The San Francisco 49ers would be the most sensible suitor here," Knox wrote. "Joseph-Day signed with San Francisco last December and appeared in all three playoff games for the 49ers, including Super Bowl LVIII. The 49ers also have a need at defensive tackle after losing Javon Hargrave to a season-ending triceps tear."
The Titans signed Joseph-Day in what was a massive free agency haul for the club, one that clearly has not worked out in 2024.
Through his first six games in Tennessee, Joseph-Day has logged 15 tackles and a couple of sacks.
Joseph-Day, who played his collegiate football at Rutgers, was originally selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
The 29-year-old also spent parts of two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Joseph-Day isn't a superstar by any means, but he is a productive defender who stuffs the run and would be a fine addition to any playoff contender.
His best season to date came in 2022, when he racked up 56 tackles, a pair of sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery with the Chargers.
Tennessee may blow things up here over the next couple of weeks. Calvin Ridley has even been mentioned as a potential trade candidate, although it may be difficult to move him given his contract.
We'll see if the Titans make any other moves in the coming days.
