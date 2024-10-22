Titans May Struggle to Trade Star WR
The Tennessee Titans may consider blowing it up between now and the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline, as they are just 1-5 and have shown no signs of turning it around.
DeAndre Hopkins is considered a likely trade candidate, and Tyler Boyd could potentially be moved, as well.
But what about Calvin Ridley?
Ridley has struggled mightily in his first season since signing a four-year, $92 million contract with the Titans in free agency, which has led some to wonder if Tennessee would consider dealing him.
The problem is, it may be difficult for the Titans to find a taker.
Sam Phalen of A to Z Sports does not think that Ridley will be traded, as he feels it may be hard for Tennessee to entice another club into taking on his contract.
"I doubt anyone would even express interest considering how expensive Ridley is and his tendency to drop the ball that has plagued him over the last few weeks," Phalen wrote.
Phalen added that Ridley's 2025 cap hit of $28 million is fully guaranteed and that he also carries some guarantees over into 2026.
Ridley himself has been very frustrated, although he has seemed to be more peeved about his role rather than his actual production.
The 29-year-old has logged just 12 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown thus far in 2024 and has totaled just four grabs over the last three games overall.
What's worse, Ridley has been targeted 11 times the last two weeks and has managed just three receptions during that span, with all of them coming in the Titans' Week 7 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Ridley hauled in 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season and has a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns under his belt, so it's not like he hasn't been productive in the past.
Things just are not going too well for the veteran this year.
