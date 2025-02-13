Aaron Rodgers Officially Becomes Available for Titans
The New York Jets have officially made their move on the future of Aaron Rodgers.
According to a team report, the Jets have informed Rodgers of his release, allowing the former MVP to hit free agency and sign elsewhere after spending two years in New York.
Rodgers finished his latest season with the Jets posting a 5-12 record as a starter, posting 3.897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions on a 63.0% completion rate. Now, he'll be eyeing the opportunity to join the third team of his storied career if he decides to keep playing at age 41 for the 2025 season.
With Rodgers' release now being official, he'll likely continue to draw some links to the Tennessee Titans –– a team he's been frequently mentioned alongside in NFL circles during the weeks leading up to parting ways with the Jets.
The Titans have had some major quarterback questions to enter this offseason with, and some have predicted Tennessee to turn to a veteran option rather than starting things over by drafting a signal caller at number one.
Enter Aaron Rodgers, who could be a prime candidate to lead this offense if the Titans opt to go this direction –– acting as a potentially stable option to run Brian Callahan's system and hoping to iron out the inconsistencies and turnover issues from the position in 2024.
Thanks to his costly release from the Jets enacting over $40 million in dead money, Rodgers could be a low-cost option for the Titans to bring in and help provide some success to a struggling Tennessee offense. However, it remains to be seen if the fit of the veteran in Tennessee is one that this new front office group would entertain.
As the offseason continues to unfold, keep an eye on the fit between the Titans and Rodgers as one that could make its way into the 2025 regular season.
