Report: Jaguars to Interview Former Titans GM
The Tennessee Titans could see a familiar face land with one of their biggest rivals.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to interview former Titans general manager Jon Robinson.
The interview comes after Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer reported that the Jaguars were interested in bringing Robinson into the fold.
"The first two names that have come up for the job that I’ve heard pretty consistently are Chicago Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham and ex-Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson," Breer wrote. "Both are very strong scouts and come from a championship pedigree — the difference is simply age and experience, where Cunningham is a rising star and Robinson would be the battle-tested option, with his experience in the division a nice bonus."
Robinson, 49, served as the Titans general manager from 2016-22. Before arriving in Tennessee, Robinson won a pair of Super Bowls while with the New England Patriots front office.
Now, the Jaguars need a new general manager after firing Trent Baalke last month. With Liam Coen as their new head coach, the Jags could pair him with Robinson, who has a lot of experience building a team in the AFC South.
