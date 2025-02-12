Former Titans RBs Maintain Strong Bond
The Tennessee Titans had one of the more forgettable season in the franchise's history in 2024 but that hardly takes away from the greatness that has come through Nashville over the years.
Leading up to Super Bowl LIX, Titans reporter Jim Wyatt sat down with two former Titans that certainly fall into that category. Former running backs Chris Johnson and LenDale White discussed their time with Tennessee and more, but it was the comments about their strong bond that stuck out the most. White pointed to how Johnson helped get him through some tough times and how they're closer because of it.
"When you get done playing football, no matter how good you are, when it's over, you go into like, a little bubble of depression, or whatever you may want to call it," White told Wyatt. " ... It was a rough place for me for a while, and CJ kept trying to get me to come out to Tennessee, and kept doing it. And then finally, it just happened. And I'm forever grateful because I'm to a point now where I have a lot more confidence in myself, and I believe in who I am, because a guy like this, and my brother man, I'm thankful forever."
Here's a look at the full interview:
After finishing up a historic college career at USC with Reggie Bush, White joined forces with one of the few players that can say they were faster than Bush in his prime. Johnson turned out to be all that and then some for the Titans, blistering defenses on his way to winning the Offensive Player of the Year in 2009 after finishing with 2,000 yards rushing.
Johnson play six seasons with the Titans, making it to three Pro Bowls in that span.
As for White, he started 18 of 58 career regular-season games with the Titans, finishing his Tennessee career with 628 carries for 2,349 yards and 24 touchdowns.
