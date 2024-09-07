Analyst Makes Week 1 Bold Prediction for Titans RB
Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears is hoping to build off of his successful rookie campaign.
Now in Year 2, the 2023 third-round pick out of Tulane is listed as a starter alongside veteran Tony Pollard. While the two share similar traits, Pollard and Spears are expected to be a committee and coach Brian Callahan is expected to ride the hot hand whichever that person may be.
ESPN analyst Eric Moody believes Spears could be due for a big game in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.
"The Bears' defense improved significantly in the second half of last season. However, it still allowed the most receiving yards to running backs. Spears, who finished last season with the ninth-most targets among RBs (70) and 838 total yards, should continue being a reliable receiving valve out of the backfield for QB Will Levis," Moody writes.
The Titans are expected to bring a lot of juice to the offense this season, and the unit should look very different than it did a year ago. There is an improved receiving corps headlined by DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley that should make opposing secondaries a little more wary than last year, and even though Derrick Henry now plays for the Baltimore Ravens, the addition of Pollard next to Spears gives the running game a different look that still needs to be feared.
The offense is also led by Spears' draft classmate Will Levis, who looked far more comfortable in training camp and preseason play than he did in his nine starts last year.
If Levis and Spears can set the tone for the offense this weekend against the Bears, it could angle the Titans to be one of the most improved teams in the upcoming season.
Kickoff for tomorrow's game is set for 12 noon CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!