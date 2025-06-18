Analyst Gives Titans Chilling Offseason Grade
The Tennessee Titans are in the second half of their offseason after completing their mandatory minicamp.
The team has been extremely transformative for a second year in a row, taking Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick. The Titans also added several pieces around Ward in hopes of helping the team improve from its 3-14 record from a year ago.
Yahoo! Sports writer Frank Schwab gave the Titans a "B-" in his offseason grade series.
"Drafting Cam Ward was the easy part. The Titans' miserable season earned them the first pick, and it quickly became clear Ward was worth that pick," Schwab wrote.
"Building around Ward is the big step. The team tried improving a below-average offensive line, signing tackle Dan Moore Jr. to a four-year, $82 million deal. Moore was overpaid, but it's hard to find offensive line help. The Titans also signed veteran guard Kevin Zeitler. Those acquisitions, along with 2023 first-round pick Peter Skoronski, 2024 first-round pick JC Latham and center Lloyd Cushenberry, should calm down the line."
"There were additions to the defense including linebacker Cody Barton, edge defender Dre'Mont Jones and safety Xavier Woods in free agency and outside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo in the second round of the draft. It was an OK start to a long-term project."
These additions could go in a number of different directions. They could be the exact pieces the Titans need in order to succeed, or they could keep the team in the rut it was in last year.
The effort is a positive sign as the Titans look to get back towards the top of the AFC South standings.
Tennessee needs its new blood to pan out for the upcoming season, otherwise the team might need to make major changes for a third year in a row.
