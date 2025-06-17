NFL Exec Praises Titans' Cam Ward Move
It's been a busy NFL offseason for the Tennessee Titans, a team that's made multiple moves in building up both sides of the football across the past few months following their brutal 3-14 campaign from the 2024 regular season.
All in all, it's been a relatively productive offseason for the Titans and their future, and when asking NFL executives, there's one move Tennessee made throughout the last few months that might've been one of the best decisions of the offseason –– that being their call to select Miami's Cam Ward with their number-one overall pick this past April.
ESPN recently interviewed anonymous league executives and scouts to break down their favorite moves around the NFL from this offseason, where among those top eight moves, the Titans' decision to draft Cam Ward caught some notable praise from one AFC exec.
"People had some questions about [Ward] coming into the process, and I feel like he did a good job answering them," the AFC executive said. "The Titans had far less doubts by the end of the process than they did to start."
Heading into the start of the offseason, the Titans' choice to select Ward at number one was far from set in stone. Names like Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter had their name in the mix to be that top selection, with Shedeur Sanders even getting some outside looks before inevitably dropping to a day three pick.
But in due time, Ward cemented himself as the best quarterback talent in the class and someone worthy of the Titans' first-overall pick. He's not the perfect prospect, and will have some early development to undergo, but he's someone who's shown that elite upside and high ceiling needed to build around as Tennessee's franchise guy for the foreseeable future.
On paper, the Titans were wise in their plan to go with Ward. Time will tell if it pans out in their favor.
