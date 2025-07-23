Cam Ward's Stats From First Titans Training Camp Practice
The Tennessee Titans are kicking off training camp ahead of the 2025 regular season, and all eyes continue to follow No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
The rookie quarterback has looked like anything but this offseason due to his words, actions and elite passing ability. He put more of the latter on display during Wednesday's practice, though it still fell below the personal expectations he has for himself.
According to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, Ward finished the day 12-of-17 passing after going 7-of-8 during 7-on-7s and 5-of-9 during the full team period. Despite a solid session, Ward told reporters he felt he was "mid" during the practice.
Following the announcement that quarterback Will Levis will be having season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, Ward is now essentially locked in as the starter for Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, as if he wasn't already.
"I have been waiting on the opportunity," Ward said. "I am blessed – not a lot of people get to do what they love. So I feel like any time I wake up and get to step on the field I am excited, whether it's a good day or a bad day. You just have to take the wins with the losses."
Ward has already had about three months to get familiar with the organization but now the honeymoon stage is over. The Titans will soon begin preseason action on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving Ward what will likely be his first live NFL reps before the regular season.
"I'm real excited, especially transitioning from one level to the next level," Ward said. "I'm excited to get a new atmosphere – new teammates, new coaching staff, and finally be able to put the pads on next week and doing things full speed."
