All Titans

Cam Ward's Stats From First Titans Training Camp Practice

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward has finished his first-ever training camp practice.

Zach Dimmitt

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws during the Tennessee Titans first day of training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws during the Tennessee Titans first day of training camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, July 23, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans are kicking off training camp ahead of the 2025 regular season, and all eyes continue to follow No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

The rookie quarterback has looked like anything but this offseason due to his words, actions and elite passing ability. He put more of the latter on display during Wednesday's practice, though it still fell below the personal expectations he has for himself.

According to Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, Ward finished the day 12-of-17 passing after going 7-of-8 during 7-on-7s and 5-of-9 during the full team period. Despite a solid session, Ward told reporters he felt he was "mid" during the practice.

Following the announcement that quarterback Will Levis will be having season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, Ward is now essentially locked in as the starter for Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, as if he wasn't already.

"I have been waiting on the opportunity," Ward said. "I am blessed – not a lot of people get to do what they love. So I feel like any time I wake up and get to step on the field I am excited, whether it's a good day or a bad day. You just have to take the wins with the losses."

Ward has already had about three months to get familiar with the organization but now the honeymoon stage is over. The Titans will soon begin preseason action on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving Ward what will likely be his first live NFL reps before the regular season.

"I'm real excited, especially transitioning from one level to the next level," Ward said. "I'm excited to get a new atmosphere – new teammates, new coaching staff, and finally be able to put the pads on next week and doing things full speed."

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

Home/News