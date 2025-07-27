Former No. 1 Pick Linked to Titans
The Tennessee Titans might be in the market for a new backup quarterback after Will Levis elected to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.
Brandon Allen is serving in that role behind Cam Ward as of now, but that could change with a trade during training camp.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox listed the Titans as a potential landing spot for New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston.
"While Winston can be an effective spot starter and is a tremendous locker room leader, he should most interest teams looking for a dedicated backup and mentor. The Minnesota Vikings and Titans would both make sense," Knox wrote.
"While Minnesota did trade for Sam Howell this offseason, it doesn't have a ton of experience behind second-year quarterback and first-year starter J.J. McCarthy.
"The Titans, meanwhile, are largely expected to open the season with Ward as their starter. They have some experience in the form of Tim Boyle and Brandon Allen, but they recently lost Levis to a season-ending shoulder injury.
"Winston could be a helpful mentor to Ward while giving the Titans a high-end backup option. His arm talent would fit with Brian Callahan's pass-heavy offense."
Winston joined the Giants this offseason after it was clear that the Titans would take Ward with the No. 1 overall pick. The Giants were interested in Ward, but settled for Winston. Then, they signed Russell Wilson and selected Jaxson Dart in the first round of the draft.
Therefore, Winston is a QB2 in a locker room with three capable quarterbacks. A trade during training camp shouldn't be much of a surprise.
While Winston wouldn't play much with the Titans, he would provide veteran experience to the team, helping Ward navigate life as a No. 1 overall pick trying to live up to the hype in the NFL.
