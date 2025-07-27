Titans HC Reveals Offense's Focus
The Tennessee Titans are going into the season with a new mindset at quarterback.
Mason Rudolph and Will Levis are out and Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is in.
Ward is very different compared to Rudolph and Levis, so Titans head coach Brian Callahan is trying to angle the offense in a way that helps his No. 1 overall pick.
“Nothing fundamentally about the scheme is going to change,” Callahan said via Titans Wire contributor Mark Mihalko. "I think we were a team that were pretty aggressive taking shots down the field, but there is a balance. You still have to be efficient when required.”
Ward has different strengths than Rudolph and Levis did, so Callahan hopes they will be able to capitalize on that.
“There is an emphasis on trying to find ways to connect and be more explosive on offense in general," Callahan said.
“We’re trying to build an offense that plays to his (Cam Ward’s) strengths. He’s pretty adept at throwing the ball downfield, and he’s not afraid to be aggressive.”
Ward's aggressive mindset is what helped him become the top selection in the draft, so the Titans are happy to have a player like that in hopes of elevating the offense.
The Titans offense is expected to improve in the upcoming season, largely in part due to Ward's presence. However, other additions like left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and right guard Kevin Zeitler are expected to help protect the quarterback a little better.
On top of that, receivers Tyler Lockett, Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike will give the Titans a couple of different options to throw to across the field.
If the offense can fight for the deep ball and big play more often, the Titans should be better than they were a year ago.
