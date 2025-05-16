Titans Have Question Marks on Offense
The Tennessee Titans offense should look very different this season compared to a year ago.
The changes begin at quarterback with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward taking over under center for Will Levis, but there are other moves on the horizon.
Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder laid out the possible changes on offense, specifically at wide receiver.
"Outside of Ridley, the Titans need some pass-catchers to step up for Ward during his rookie season. Free-agent signing Van Jefferson could also factor into the mix and be a starter this fall," Holder wrote.
"So could Treylon Burks, but his goose might already be cooked since he’s had minimal production over the last three campaigns."
As of now, Calvin Ridley is expected to be the No. 1 wide receiver, and Tyler Lockett should also have a chance to start, likely in the slot. This leaves the third spot up for grabs, and many expect fourth-round pick Elic Ayomanor to seize the opportunity.
That being said, Jefferson has experience as a veteran, and that could be ideal for a quarterback like Ward. On top of that, fourth-round pick Chimere Dike out of Florida could stand out as the team's best option at X receiver.
There are a number of different directions for the receiver competition to go, but it won't mean much if the offensive line can't keep Ward upright.
The Titans hope their offensive line will be better this season after signing Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and Detroit Lions right guard Kevin Zeitler to contracts in the spring. They will join center Lloyd Cushenberry III, left guard Peter Skoronski and new right tackle JC Latham as the unit in charge of protecting Ward this season.
