Titans Coach Sounds Off on Top Draft QB's
The Tennessee Titans will set the tone for the 2025 NFL Draft by deciding who to take with the No. 1 overall pick.
Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are fighting to be the top quarterback selected, and Titans head coach Brian Callahan doesn't believe one is ahead of the other at this point in the evaluation process.
"They're both worthy of the conversations that they're in right now," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "They're both good players. I think they've earned the right to be in the conversations they're in. As far as where I see them and how I stack them, that's for me. But I do think they're worthy of those conversations."
Things could change this week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, but the goal doesn't change for the Titans.
"We're going to find the best player for us, and whatever that looks like," Callahan said. "There are a lot of scenarios out there, and there's really good players at the top of this draft I think, at a couple of different positions.
"So that's our job from now until the draft: What is the best thing for us as an organization? If that ends up being a quarterback, then I'll be thrilled about it. If that ends up being something else, I'll also be very excited about it."
The Titans will get to know Sanders and Ward even better over the next few days and they will have the opportunity to see each of them work out. By figuring out what to do at quarterback, the Titans will then have a clearer idea on what they should do in free agency and how that could impact them at the draft.
The NFL Scouting Combine takes place from Thursday to Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
