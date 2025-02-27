Titans Coach Wants WR Back
The Tennessee Titans have a big free agent decision to make with wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.
The fifth-year pro from Indiana has spent his entire career with the Titans, but he broke out in 2024 with nine touchdowns.
Ja'Marr Chase, Terry McLaurin, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Mike Evans, Mark Andrews, Tee Higgins, Justin Jefferson and Brian Thomas Jr. were the only players who had more touchdowns than Westbrook-Ikhine in 2024, making him one of the best scorers in the NFL.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan expressed interest in bringing Westbrook-Ikhine back in the fold for the 2025 season.
"I would love to have Nick back, and I expressed that to him when we left," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Markets are going to start to unfold here, and we'll see where all that lands. But certainly would love to have him back."
"There are a handful of guys (with expiring contracts) that I would love to have back, that are key contributors as teammates, leaders and players."
Westbrook-Ikhine became a captain in the middle of last season, which shows that he has leadership qualities that any team would want.
If the Titans want to re-sign Westbrook-Ikhine, they have to be willing to give him a raise. He is no longer a secret weapon because the cat jumped out of the bag in 2024.
Several teams in need of a receiver should be interested in Westbrook-Ikhine, which could start a bidding war for his services. That being said, the Titans are probably the favorite since Westbrook-Ikhine has called Nashville home for the last five years and there is a guaranteed spot as a starter if he were to return to Tennessee.
However, the intrigue of exploring his value on the open market could push Westbrook-Ikhine away.
