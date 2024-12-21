Titans RB Looking to Salvage Season
The Tennessee Titans are mulling their options at the running back position as they go into their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16.
With Tony Pollard questionable with an ankle injury, the Titans may turn to Tyjae Spears for a bulk of the carries.
If that ends up being the case, Spears is ready to take on the challenge.
"I just have to keep on working," Spears said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "There's been a lot of adversity I've had to overcome (this year), and I'm still overcoming it. I just have to take it one day at a time … and I'm glad everything happened the way it has happened."
Spears had his best game of his career in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The second-year pro out of Tulane scored a touchdown on the ground and through the air, logging 92 total yards from scrimmage.
Spears was drafted in the third round of last year's draft to essentially be the heir apparent to Derrick Henry, who left the Titans in free agency back in the spring. The Titans signed Pollard to replace Henry and he has done an outstanding job trying to fill those shoes, pushing Spears to the curb as he has dealt with injuries.
Spears still has a lot of upside that the Titans can tap into, and they can use these last three weeks of the season to give him a larger workload to see how well he can respond to carrying that.
Spears and the Titans are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Colts in an AFC South rivalry matchup. Kickoff for the game is set for 12 noon CT inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
