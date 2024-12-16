Titans Playmaker Has Strange Breakout Game
The Tennessee Titans lost yet again on Sunday, falling to the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 37-27. Quarterback Will Levis was benched in the process, sending the Titans back to the drawing board as far as what to do under center.
However, in the midst of Tennessee's rough defeat, the team did get a rather interesting breakout performance from someone who had previously been a very disappointing player in 2024: running back Tyjae Spears.
Spears didn't run the ball well in Week 15. Yes, he scored a touchdown, but he carried the ball four times for just five yards.
So, the better part of Spears' performance certainly didn't come on the ground. Oddly enough, it came through the air, where the second-year halfback logged six catches for 87 yards and a score.
It was, quite easily, Spears' best receiving outing of the year. His best showing previously came back in Week 3, when he snared four balls for 54 yards in a loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Since then, the 23-year-old had amassed a grand total of six receptions before Sunday's game. To be fair, Spears did miss four contests, but it wasn't like the Titans were utilizing him as a receiver when he was healthy, either.
So, is this a sign of things to come for Spears?
Perhaps, considering that the Tulane product did show serious signs of a potential as a pass-catcher last season when he hauled in 52 receptions for 385 yards and a touchdown.
Of course, it's still going to be a long road ahead for Spears, who seems to have fallen out of favor in Tennessee this year.
The former third-round pick has rushed for just 190 yards and two touchdowns in 2024.
