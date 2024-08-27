Analyst Proposes Titans, Commanders Trade
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to have a better offensive line this season after having one of the worst units in 2023.
They have made improvements to the trenches by drafting JC Latham to play left tackle and signing Lloyd Cushenberry III to be the team's center, but they can still make some upgrades.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay proposes a mock deal that would send a sixth-round pick to the Washington Commanders for second-year pro Ricky Stromberg and a seventh-round pick.
"The Tennessee Titans are heading into a rebuilding season with low expectations. While the team still has to find out if Will Levis is a capable franchise quarterback, it won't be able to get an accurate look at the second-year signal-caller if the offensive line remains the mess it was in 2023," Kay writes. "Although Tennessee's brass has been steadily overhauling the offensive trenches—including investing a first-round pick in left tackle JC Latham—there is more work to be done here. Bringing in a versatile interior blocker like Ricky Stromberg would give the team more options when it comes to figuring out the best possible configuration for keeping Levis upright."
Stromberg, 23, was a third-round pick by the Commanders out of Arkansas last season, but the past regime wasn't eager to get him on the field. Now, with a new front office and coaching staff, Washington is hitting the reset button, and that may mean parting ways with their Day 2 pick from a year ago.
Adding Stromberg to the Titans gives them some added depth, especially considering his former teammate Saahdiq Charles retired earlier in training camp. Stromberg could also provide some insurance at the center position, and his versatility would help the Titans out tremendously in the trenches.
