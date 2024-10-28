Analyst Puts Titans Coach on Hot Seat
The Tennessee Titans were blown out by the Detroit Lions in Week 8 NFL action by a final score of 52-14.
With that kind of final score, there simply weren't many positives to take away as a team. A couple of players had strong individual performances, including wide receiver Calvin Ridley with 10 catches for 143 yards, but the team as a whole played horribly.
That has led some to start questioning first-year head coach Brian Callahan.
All year long, the 1-6 Titans have underperformed. Nothing has looked good so far this season and the regression of second-year quarterback Will Levis has been extremely concerning.
One NFL analyst has now spoken out and stated that Callahan should be on the hot seat.
Mike Santa Barbara of Yardbarker has strongly suggested that Callahan is a huge part of the problem in Tennessee.
"Head coach Brian Callahan seemingly has no answers to fix the mess that is the Tennessee Titans, which should place him squarely on the hot seat, even in Year 1," Santa Barbara wrote.
He did state that he expects Callahan to be retained for next season, but offered some tough reality for him at the same time.
"Callahan will probably be the head coach in Tennessee next season, but the fact that it wouldn't be unthinkable for the franchise to let him go says everything about where the Titans are through eight weeks," Santa Barbara noted.
Callahan was a prized hire by the Titans this offseason. After finding a ton of success as a coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals, he was the top coaches in the head coaching carousel. Tennessee felt that they got a good one, but so far that hasn't been reflected on the field.
Replacing a coach like Mike Vrabel does come with some added pressure. Being a first-year head coach is difficult and it takes a lot of learning and adjusting. Callahan deserves more time, but the results have been bad.
Hopefully, Callahan can help lead the Titans to some success down the stretch of the season. Tennessee isn't going to be a playoff team this year, but they need to show some signs of improvement.
If they don't, Callahan could enter his second year with the team firmly on the hot seat.
