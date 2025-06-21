Analyst Reveals Titans' Path to Playoffs
The outlook for the Tennessee Titans entering the 2025 NFL season does look a bit more optimistic than recent years.
When factoring in the team's upgrades at quarterback by selecting Cam Ward, a few changes on the offensive line and the team's weapon group, along with a few moves around the edges on the defensive side of the ball, this could be a group that gives Tennessee a long-shot opportunity to make their first postseason appearance since 2021.
So what exactly needs to go right for the Titans to make that aspired jump to the postseason?
In the eyes of Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon, it comes down to two factors for the Titans to make their leap: take advantage of the AFC South and bank on Ward.
"The AFC South has been somewhat erratic, and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward brings a degree of optimism and excitement to a team that was in football purgatory," Gagnon wrote.
It's two major factors having the ability to break the Titans' way once the regular season rolls around, and could be just enough to squeeze into the playoff picture as the representative of an up and down AFC South, and with it, even host a home playof game.
Sure, it's a big jump for the Titans, and a lot to put on Ward's shoulders in his rookie season to make it happen, but we've seen that year one breakout happen many times in recent history across other teams, whether you look to last year's Washington Commanders with Jayden Daniels, and the year prior in Tennessee's own division with the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud.
If Ward can explode onto the scene as an instant hit at the quarterback position, as many rookies before him have done, this Titans group could have an opening for that playoff appearance they've waited four years to return to.
