Analyst Sends Titans Sam Darnold Warning
The Tennessee Titans are going to need to make a quarterback move this offseason. It's clear that Will Levis is not ready to be a starter and Mason Rudolph isn't a starting caliber quarterback either.
With that being said, many have been urging the Titans to make a move for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.
Darnold has put together a massive season so far with the Vikings and has led the team to a 13-2 record entering Week 17 action. He has looked the part of a legitimate star so far this year.
Even though the numbers look great, one writer thinks that Tennessee should stay away from Darnold.
Sam Phalen of AtoZ Sports has warned the Titans to avoid Darnold "at all costs" this offseason.
"You could probably make compelling arguments for or against all of the quarterbacks on the market. But for me, there's one option the Titans need to avoid at all costs: Paying Sam Darnold franchise quarterback money in free agency," Phalen wrote.
His warning makes a lot of sense. Darnold has looked nothing close to being this kind of player with any of the other teams he has played with. He could very well be experiencing a big blowup due to the offense he is in and the weapons he is playing with.
So far this season in 15 games, Darnold has completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,776 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He has also picked up 205 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
At just 27 years old, he is still young enough to end up being a franchise quarterback for a team if he keeps playing the way he has shown so far this year with Minnesota.
However, the truth of the matter is that Tennessee does not have a Justin Jefferson for him to throw to. Brian Callahan is a good offensive mind, the Kevin O'Connell's offensive system fits Darnold perfectly.
There is a very good chance that he could end up falling flat immediately after leaving the Vikings.
That being said, the Titans simply cannot afford to miss on their next quarterback move. Another mistake at the position could lead to yet another all-out rebuild.
Expect to continue hearing Tennessee get linked as a fit for Darnold. Phalen certainly doesn't think they should pay him big money, but the Titans could feel different.
It's going to be very interesting to see what the upcoming offseason has in store for Tennessee.
