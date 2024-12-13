Joe Burrow Status Revealed vs. Titans
The Tennessee Titans have been preparing to face two quarterbacks this week ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals with Joe Burrow on the injury report.
Burrow picked up injuries on his right wrist and left knee in the Bengals' latest win against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, making him unavailable in practice earlier in the week.
However, the Bengals released their final injury report ahead of the Week 15 matchup and Burrow is nowhere to be found, which means he will be active for Cincinnati against Tennessee on Sunday.
The Titans have faced a number of backup quarterbacks this season, including last week when Mac Jones led the Jacksonville Jaguars into Nashville. However, that won't be the case this week.
So far this season, Burrow has thrown for 3,706 yards, 33 touchdowns and six interceptions, making him one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.
Burrow has a tough task against the Titans this week, especially considering his former offensive coordinator Brian Callahan will be trying to cook up a game plan against him for the first time in his career.
Kickoff between the Bengals and Titans is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
