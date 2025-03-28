Analyst: Titans Have Consensus Top Pick
The Tennessee Titans are looking at their top two quarterback options in the weeks leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft.
Earlier this week, the Titans took Cam Ward out to dinner after his Pro Day showcase, and they invited him back to the facility for a private workout. The team is also doing its homework on Shedeur Sanders, bringing him in for a visit as well.
While both quarterbacks are still options for the Titans with the No. 1 overall pick, there is a clear favorite, according to Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay.
"Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are the only two QBs who appear guaranteed to hear their name called during the event's opening round. While both have a lot to offer and sky-high ceilings, they have their flaws as well. This could lead to one or potentially even both falling come draft night," Kay writes.
"The Tennessee Titans are the best bet to take a quarterback early and have the No. 1 overall pick at their disposal.
"They desperately need a passer to construct their roster around after Will Levis—selected at the top of the second round in 2023—failed to pan out.
"Tennessee eschewed a veteran option in free agency and is trending toward a full rebuild headlined by whichever QB it chooses with the first pick.
"Ward—the No. 1-ranked QB and No. 9 overall prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board—is currently the consensus choice for the Titans."
Ward and Sanders, along with the rest of the top prospects in this year's class, are expected to have their names heard on the night of the first round of the draft, which takes place on Thursday, April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!