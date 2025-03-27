Former Titans Punter 'Surprised' He Was Cut
The Tennessee Titans parted ways with punter Ryan Stonehouse earlier this offseason after three years in Nashville and replaced him with four-time All-Pro Johnny Hekker.
It didn't take long for Stonehouse to find a new home, as the Miami Dolphins signed him to a one-year, $1.725 million contract, per Spotrac.
According to Stonehouse, he was also taken aback by Tennessee's decision to move in a different direction.
“I was surprised,” Stonehouse told reporters, per Pro Football Talk. “I think a lot of other people were as well. I truly didn’t expect it. I’m a guy that I like to be where my feet are, been training in that building ever since I stepped foot in it three years ago. I thought it would be a little bit different, just more clarity would have been nice, but it is what it is and I’m excited for this new opportunity.”
Stonehouse ended his time in Tennessee with 46 appearances while tallying 216 punts for 11,282 yards. He led the league in punt yardage (4,779) and yards per punt (53.1) during the 2022 season. He made NFL history this past season, becoming the first player ever to average over 50 yards per punt in three consecutive years.
Despite the decision to move on from Stonehouse, Hekker could prove to be an improvement. A Super Bowl champion from his time with the Los Angeles Rams, he led the league in total punt yardgage in 2015 and 2016. He's also gone 15 of 26 passing for 193 yards during his career and could add to this passing total under new special teams coordinator John Fassel.
The Titans have also made a kicking change this offseason, signing former New England Patriots kicker Joey Slye as a replacement for veteran Nick Folk.
