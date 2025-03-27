Deion Sanders Gives Titans Nod to Draft Shedeur
The Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick, and though Cam Ward is gaining steam as the top selection in the draft, there is still some consideration for Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders is reportedly working out for the Titans before the NFL Draft and is up for the No. 1 overall pick thanks to his past two years playing under his head coach and father Deion.
Deion Sanders is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and has been vocal about his son following in his footsteps and entering the NFL. He spoke recently with sports commentator Skip Bayless about his son's process in entering the pros.
"Shedeur has told me intently about all the business he's had with all the teams," Sanders said on "The Skip Bayless Show."
"So I know where his heart is, I know where he wants to go. If it's New York, it's New York. If it's Tennessee, if it's Cleveland, if it's still the Raiders, if it's New Orleans, if it's any team that are seeking a quarterback, I'm happy with it because I know what he's going to do to the organization."
The Titans are certainly a team in need of a quarterback going into the NFL Draft. Apart from the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Titans are the only team without an obvious answer at quarterback for the upcoming season.
Will Levis is atop the depth chart for the Titans, but he was benched towards the end of last season due to inconsistent performances. The Titans signed Brandon Allen from the San Francisco 49ers this offseason, but he's spent the past few years on the third string, which opens the door for Tennessee to draft a future starting quarterback, and that has a chance to be Shedeur Sanders.
