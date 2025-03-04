Analyst: Titans Have Two Decisions With First Pick
The Tennessee Titans are one of the biggest dominoes in the NFL offseason as they hold the No. 1 overall pick.
The Titans are looking at the possibility of trading the pick, which comes with a bit of a debate.
NFL Network analyst Charles Davis lays out the pros and cons for trading the pick.
"I hate to say that it's a bad year, but I don't think the bounty, like the year (former Titans GM) Jon Robinson asked for the king's ransom and got it, I don't know that there's a king's ransom available this year, if you indeed want to trade it," Davis said h/t team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"Now if you have conviction on a quarterback, and you think he is that person, whoever he is – Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders or whoever they think that quarterback is – then it's a great year to have the No.1 pick, because you get to the guy you want. You don't have to take your second or third choice, you take your choice, and to me that's what it comes down to."
The Titans had the top pick in 2016, and traded it to the Los Angeles Rams, who used the selection to take Jared Goff the year after Marcus Mariota was chosen. Tennessee acquired a 2016 first-round pick (15th overall), two 2016 second-round picks (Nos. 43 and 45 overall), a 2016 third-round pick (76th overall), a 2017 first-round pick (fifth overall) and a 2017 third-round pick (100th overall) for the No. 1 pick that year.
The Titans will receive offers, but if they don't feel like they are getting proper value to have the choice of picking any prospect in the draft, they should keep the pick and take the best player available.
