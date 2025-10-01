Titans Add to OL With Waiver Signing
Working in the immediacy of what may be their worst loss this side of 2020 in shutout fashion in Houston against the Texans, the Tennessee Titans are looking to strengthen their middling offensive line with a waiver addition out of Green Bay.
Former Packer Brant Banks, who was just promoted from the Green Bay practice squad to their official roster last week, has been claimed by the Tennessee Titans at the quarter-mark of the 2025 season. Brant spent notable seasons on the college level as a Nebraska Cornhusker, where he split time at multiple positions and impressed his way onto a roster on the professional level.
Beginning at left guard in 2023 before swapping to right tackle in 2024, Brant played north of 1,600 career snaps, including four seasons spent as a backup for Nebraska. His late-stage impact led to him making the Packers roster and, in turn, made him a Titan thereafter.
The move was officially announced on X (Twitter) by Buck Reising with AtoZ Sports Nashville.
The Titans offensive line up to this point has ranked near the bottom of the league in metrics across the board, with ProFootballNetwork slating Tennessee at the 25th spot, saying, "A handful of the sacks generated by Tennessee’s opponents this year could fall on their rookie quarterback, but the fact of the matter remains: Cam Ward has been pressured on 48.2% of his true dropback attempts this year. Ranking 30th in such a statistic is never going to bode well for a first-year starter, especially a rookie with such high expectations."
While the unit has fared significantly better when it comes to protecting the ground game, for a Titans team looking to build around a pass-first franchise quarterback, an extra layer of potential protection is an undeniably exciting prospect.
Going into a week 5 matchup in Arizona against the 2-2 Cardinals, where the aforementioned Ward will look to bounce back from what was plainly his worst game of the season so far, Banks' addition provides a safety net for a line that has yet to impress in crucial situations.
Whether or not the signing actually goes anywhere is yet to be seen, but fans have to take what they can get at this point. A new hope can come in the form of just about anything, or anyone, at this point for the 0-4 Titans.
