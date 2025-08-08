Arch Manning Could Join Titans Rival
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their football season just like the other 31 NFL teams and thousands of colleges and high schools are nationwide.
Someone else also getting ready for the season is Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who is viewed as the top prospect of the 2027 NFL Draft. Manning, whose uncle is famous Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton, has been projected to join the AFC South rival by CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan.
"Speaking of Peyton Manning, wouldn't it be poetic if his nephew landed with the Colts? At the moment, Indy is watching a rather uninspiring quarterback battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones," Sullivan wrote.
"While Richardson was once the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, he's yet to live up to that billing and it's hard to imagine a world where he rallies to become that franchise cornerstone for the Colts. No matter how this battle turns out, it doesn't feel like Indianapolis' quarterback of the future is currently on its roster.
"If the 2025 season continues to provide mediocre production, it could lead the Indy brass to blow the entire operation up. Not only could that result in Richardson and Jones being shown the door, but head coach Shane Steichen and GM Chris Ballard as well. That would almost certainly lead to the Colts becoming one of the worst teams in the league in 2027 and set up the new regime to begin its rebuild with the same vibe as in 1998 when the club selected Peyton first overall."
Arch could enter the 2026 NFL Draft, but his grandfather and former Houston Oilers quarterback Archie, claimed that he would be at the University of Texas for at least two more seasons.
“Arch isn’t going to do that. He’ll be at Texas (in 2026)," the 76-year-old told Texas Monthly magazine h/t The Athletic's Sam Khan Jr.
Arch is viewed as one of the best quarterback prospects to come out of college football in a while, so the Titans would hope he wouldn't come to the AFC South. However, given the Colts' trajectory, there's a chance Indianapolis may have another Manning at quarterback very soon.
