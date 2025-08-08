Titans Rookie Could Enter Starting Lineup
Tennessee Titans rookie defensive back Kevin Winston Jr. is expected to be a key piece for the team down the line.
However, the future might be now for the third-round pick out of Penn State. A to Z Sports insider Easton Freeze believes Winston could be a starter on defense during his rookie season.
"It’s not that I wasn’t already bullish on Winston Jr. coming into camp, because I absolutely was. I believe with all of my heart that this young man is a 1st Round prospect had he not been robbed of his final year in college by a very early ACL tear," Freeze wrote.
"I’d bet he has the best chance of anybody in this draft class to have a long career as a good (or better than good) NFL safety. The thing that was holding me back from having loftier rookie year expectations was simply the veteran muscle in front of him. Xavier Woods and Amani Hooker are good, reliable, established NFL safeties. They’re absolutely starters in this league. But watching Winston these past two weeks… man. Hold me back."
"He’s just such a satisfying athlete to watch go to work. His length, fluid athleticism, downhill mentality, and tackling soundness are top-notch traits. If he doesn’t falter in the next month, I’ll be wondering just how early he comes for a starting job this year."
It will be hard for Winston to claim that job this season with Hooker and Woods listed as the starting safeties on the team's first depth chart of the preseason.
On top of that, the team signed Quandre Diggs earlier this week, who could compete for snaps against Winston in the secondary. Mike Brown should also receive a decent amount of playing time.
However, Winston looks the part of a starting safety in the NFL just based off of a few weeks of training camp practice. That's a great sign of what's to come for Winston and the Titans.
Winston and the Titans are getting ready for their preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT inside Raymond James Stadium.
