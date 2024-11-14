Are Titans On Deion Sanders' 'List' For Shedeur?
The Tennessee Titans may very well decide to draft a quarterback in the spring. After all, it's looking like Will Levis isn't the answer, and the Titans will probably end up with one of the top picks.
Naturally, Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders has been labeled as a potential candidate for Tennessee. Many consider Sanders to be the best quarterback in the 2025 draft class, and Titans fans are already salivating over the possibility of adding him.
But would Deion Sanders allow it?
Deion has already said that he will step in and block a team from selecting his son if he doesn't feel that it is the right fit.
"Yeah, but I'm not going to do it publicly, I'll do it privately," Sanders said when asked if he would prevent a club from taking Shedeur.
So, who could his son play for then?
"Somebody that can handle the quarterback that he is. Somebody that can handle understanding what he's capable of," Sanders said. "Someone who has had success in the past handling quarterbacks or someone in an organization that understands what they're doing, not just throwing you out there amongst the wolves."
Do the Titans fit that description?
Based on the fact that Tennessee's organization is not exactly highly regarded at the moment, you would think that Deion would instantly give the Titans a big fat "no" if they attempted to draft Shedeur.
Not only that, but Tennessee is a very small market.
We've seen players refuse to play for teams before, so this would not be without precedent. Deion has seemed pretty intent all along that he will direct where Shedeur plays, so if the Titans have the opportunity to select the Colorado product, we have to be ready for a potential denial.
Tennessee has shown a willingness to spend money to try and improve, but the problem is that the Titans' front office doesn't seem to make the best decisions. Their 2024 free-agent spending spree, for example, has resulted in a 2-7 mark this season.
Don't think for a second that Deion is not well aware of that, and he probably also isn't the biggest fan of the weapons Shedeur would have at his disposal in Tennessee.
The Titans have a legitimate chance of ending up with the No. 1 overall pick in April. While Shedeur may seem like the obvious pick to some, it may not be that simple.
