Titans Fall in Latest Power Rankings
The Tennessee Titans are back in the loss column after falling 27-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Week 10.
The loss brought the Titans to 2-7 on the season, placing them with one of the worst records in the league going into the second half of their schedule.
The loss prompted Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr to drop the Titans one spot in his latest power rankings from No. 28 to 29.
"A loss to a better Chargers team was a pretty solid all-around effort for the Titans. Will Levis completed more than 11% of his passes over expectation. He set his feet and showcased his deep arm talent on the first touchdown to Calvin Ridley. And, on defense, what a pleasure it was watching linebacker Jack Gibbens, who, I’d bet, just earned himself some money on the free agent market this offseason," Orr writes.
The only teams that rank lower than the Titans are the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Titans have hovered towards the bottom of the power rankings throughout the entire season after starting 0-3 and failing to generate much confidence as a team in their two lone wins against the struggling Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.
However, the Titans still have plenty of games left on the season that could change the tune. That being said, it would take a miracle for the Titans to find a way to pull themselves out of this rut that they have dug for themselves.
The Titans will look to begin their shoveling out of the bottom of the barrel as they host the 7-2 Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium this week. Kickoff for the game is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
