Falcons HC Praises Titans' Cam Ward
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has a fan in Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris.
Morris sang Ward's praises after the two teams completed joint practices at the Falcons practice facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.
"When you go back and watch him on tape, you see a guy that's fearless. I love his attitude. I love his work. I love what he's able to do," Morris said h/t Atlanta Falcons On SI contributor Dave Holcomb. "Obviously, he's brand new. He's learning his offense. He's finding out when he can fit those things into the windows. He's got a lot of confidence in his arm. What he can throw and what he can do."
"They have a bright future with the young man. He's everything that was advertised when you talk about the worker, and we know about that. That's legendary. So, you know he's going to work at it."
The glowing review is a welcomed sign for Titans fans as Ward gets his feet wet during training camp. The foundation and the tools are there, but now it is all about developing him through the offense as he gets more reps.
If Ward can be a quick learner, the Titans could find themselves doubling or possibly even tripling their win total from a year ago. However, that will also require the defense figuring its situation out as well as the other aspects of the offense.
The goal for this season shouldn't be about wins and losses as much as it is about developing Ward and making sure he is someone the offense can truly build around.
If Ward can show the signs that Morris is seeing in games this fall, the Titans will be in great shape in the second half of the decade building a team around him.
Ward and the Titans will take their two days of joint practices with the Falcons and apply what they have learned in their second preseason contest. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. CT inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans can watch the game on NFL Network.
