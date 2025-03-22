All Titans

'Breadcrumbs' Showing Titans Pick at Number One

One particular player could very well be drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 overall pick.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the league are preparing for next month's NFL Draft, and insiders are trying to read the tea leaves on what each team will do.

There are so many directions that the Titans can go in, but ESPN insider Field Yates believes that Tennessee's moves in free agency are leading the team to take Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

"Following the breadcrumbs, Ward is a strong favorite to be the first overall pick," Yates writes.

"The Titans' recent QB moves include signing Brandon Allen — who previously played for coach Brian Callahan in Cincinnati -- and seeing Mason Rudolph head back to Pittsburgh. They're left with a thin quarterback room that doesn't have an obvious option to start Week 1. Many people around the NFL now believe Ward is bound to be the No. 1 selection — though there's still the possibility that the Titans could receive a trade offer too good to refuse."

The Titans could be holding out to wait for the best possible trade offer to come on their doorstep, but if they do move the pick, they would still have question marks at the biggest position on the field.

The Titans could run things back with Will Levis, but the third-year pro hasn't looked like a future franchise quarterback since entering the league and there's reason to believe that we have seen him at his peak.

The Titans could give Levis another shot or sign someone in post-draft free agency, but if the team holds the No. 1 pick, it makes a lot of sense to just keep the selection and move forward with Ward in hopes that he will lead Tennessee to a Super Bowl.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News