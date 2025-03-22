'Breadcrumbs' Showing Titans Pick at Number One
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the league are preparing for next month's NFL Draft, and insiders are trying to read the tea leaves on what each team will do.
There are so many directions that the Titans can go in, but ESPN insider Field Yates believes that Tennessee's moves in free agency are leading the team to take Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.
"Following the breadcrumbs, Ward is a strong favorite to be the first overall pick," Yates writes.
"The Titans' recent QB moves include signing Brandon Allen — who previously played for coach Brian Callahan in Cincinnati -- and seeing Mason Rudolph head back to Pittsburgh. They're left with a thin quarterback room that doesn't have an obvious option to start Week 1. Many people around the NFL now believe Ward is bound to be the No. 1 selection — though there's still the possibility that the Titans could receive a trade offer too good to refuse."
The Titans could be holding out to wait for the best possible trade offer to come on their doorstep, but if they do move the pick, they would still have question marks at the biggest position on the field.
The Titans could run things back with Will Levis, but the third-year pro hasn't looked like a future franchise quarterback since entering the league and there's reason to believe that we have seen him at his peak.
The Titans could give Levis another shot or sign someone in post-draft free agency, but if the team holds the No. 1 pick, it makes a lot of sense to just keep the selection and move forward with Ward in hopes that he will lead Tennessee to a Super Bowl.
