Brian Callahan Connection Links Titans to Top QB
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan is going to be adding a quarterback to the roster, and as an expert on the position, he wants to have the right guy that caters to his system.
This could lead to the Titans drafting a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders from Colorado or Miami's Cam Ward, but they could also go the free agency route to find the right player.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox connects a few dots that leads the Titans to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, one of the top signal callers in free agency this offseason.
"In short, Darnold finally played up to his status as the third overall pick in the 2018 draft. Set to turn 28 in June, he's a very intriguing option for teams in need of a long-term quarterback solution," Knox writes.
"Landing in an offense that shares elements with the Kyle Shanahan or Sean McVay system would be ideal since it would highlight Darnold's best traits. Tennessee could be a terrific landing spot if the Titans don't plan to use the No. 1 pick on a quarterback," he continued. "Titans head coach Brian Callahan previously served under Zac Taylor, who learned under McVay."
If Darnold came to the Titans, he would likely be the presumed starter after leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record this past season. Darnold was expected to backup rookie No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy, who was fresh off of winning the National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines.
Instead, McCarthy was injured during the offseason, leading to Darnold taking over and salvaging his career.
Now, Darnold is hoping his strong year can lead to a long-term deal with a big raise, and the Titans are one of the teams that fits that bill.
