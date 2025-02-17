Titans Connected to NFL's No. 1 Free Agent
The Tennessee Titans have a new general manager in Mike Borgonzi, and he may not be afraid to spend a little in free agency.
CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco ranked the top 100 free agents in the NFL and listed Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold at No. 1. Prisco also added that the Titans could look to sign Darnold this offseason.
"Sam Darnold resurrected his career with the Vikings, putting up big numbers and leading them to the playoffs. But he fizzled in his final two games, including a playoff loss, and that has some personnel people concerned. Even so, in a quarterback-needy league, he will get action if the Vikings don't keep him off the market. I'd look for a deal near $40 million per season," Prisco writes.
"The Vikings probably won't bring him back after drafting J.J. McCarthy in the first round last year, only to see him suffer a knee injury in training camp. The Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans could be spots for Darnold, who will likely command a deal that pays an average of close to $40 million per season. Would I pay that? I do think it's risky, but if you don't have a quarterback, you better get one."
The Titans may not want to break the bank for a player like Darnold that has mostly fallen short of expectations in his career, but if Tennessee doesn't like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders and No. 1 and wants someone who can challenge Will Levis for the starting quarterback role, Darnold is the best candidate for the job.
His year with the Vikings may have been a fluke, but those answers will be revealed in this upcoming season when he suits up for either Minnesota or the highest bidder in free agency, which may be the Titans.
