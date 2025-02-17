Pro Bowl QB Named Titans Dream Pickup
It's a big offseason ahead for the Tennessee Titans to right the ship after a tumultuous 3-14 season and a third-straight missed playoff appearance was stamped in the books for 2024.
And with that could come some big free agency signings in the months ahead. The Titans have just over $35 million in effective cap space, and while that's not enough to go on an extensive spending spree, it allows the new front office in place to be aggressive in upgrading a few spots on the roster.
In the eyes of Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus, one player the Titans could look to add could be popular free-agent quarterback Sam Darnold, who hits the unrestricted market after a strong year with the Minnesota Vikings and could be a nice veteran to add to the mix for Tennessee.
"Head coach Brian Callahan benched Will Levis this past season after various bouts with questionable decision-making, and he could very well look at a veteran signal-caller to take up the mantle," Cameron said. "While the Titans could make a play for Kirk Cousins, Tennessee could also forego the trade route and grab the top-ranked passer of this free-agent cycle."
Darnold just finished his seventh year in the NFL with his best campaign yet, leading the Vikings to a 14-3 regular season record with 4,319 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions on a 66.2% completion rate. And now, the 27-year-old will be in for a nice payday heading into this offseason.
For a Titans offense that could be looking to minimize mistakes and stabilize the quarterback position, Darnold could be the guy for the job. However, it would likely take some luck and strong efforts in free agency for Tennessee to get their hands on him.
Darnold will be a hot commodity for quarterback-needy teams, and the Vikings might not be willing to let a talent like him go for free, so the competition for him will be steep. But if Brian Callahan and the front office were eager to get his talent in the building, the Titans could enact a few extra cap workarounds to acquire his services.
He may not be the most likely option on the table, but with an unpredictable offseason ahead for Tennessee, keep Darnold on the radar as a potential fit for the Titans in 2025.
