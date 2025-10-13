Cam Ward's Turnover Streak Worsens in Titans Loss
Through two games to open the 2025 season, despite both being losses, fans and onlookers around the Tennessee Titans franchise held onto the sliver of hope that, at the time, appeared to be Cam Ward. Posting just under 300 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers, the team's rookie quarterback and first overall pick inspired much promise in a fanbase that has been without a consistent quarterback for the better part of a half-decade now.
In the team's four contests since — in which they've managed a mere 1-3 record, against consistently beatable competition — Ward has thrown one interception in each, to only two more touchdowns in comparison. Safe to say, the first-year signal caller has encountered an extensive rough patch in his first attempt at leading a team.
Against the Las Vegas Raiders specifically, Ward followed up the team's last-week-win with a sleepy one touchdown to one turnover performance, throwing for a solid 222 yards yet coming up completely empty in the playmaking department.
Playmaking, unfortunately, is the catalyst; or rather, the lack thereof. Ward has proven already to be a competent game manager within an offensive system suited to his sensibilities as a passer, but the Titans' singular win relays the QB's inability to make the pivotal play when it matters most.
To be fair, it doesn't help that Ward's given spread of connective issue on the other end of his passes have inconsistently provided him the opportunity to string anything serious together. From previously anticipated lead wide receiver Calvin Ridley's equal inability to remain healthy and come down with deep balls (the lone time he did, the Titans won) to the team's increasing reliance on rookie options beyond the one in the pocket has made it difficult for anyone to lend themselves to the point-scoring cause.
This conundrum, much like the vast majority of Tennessee's current woes, is impossible not to trace back to head coach Brian Callahan.
In the wake of his own struggles as the team's play-caller, Callahan made the call after week 3 to turn those duties over to QBs coach and former interim play-caller Bo Hardegree. If that change had yielded improvement, perhaps Callahan's reputation could be saved in the light of a long overdue switch-up.
Since then, the Titans are 1-2.
Whether or not Ward manages to tidy his turnover ratio going forward — an issue he should admittedly be held accountable for — it's clear that Tennessee has a greater issue within the franchise, and beyond any of the guys in helmets.
