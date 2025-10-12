Titans LB Makes Huge Play vs. Raiders
Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton is hoping to lead his team back in it against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Trailing 17-3 in the third quarter, Barton picked off Raiders quarterback Geno Smith for his NFL-leading 10th interception of the season. For Barton, it was his second pick of the year and first since Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams at home.
Here's a look at Barton's interception:
The turnover mirrors a similar situation to what happened in Week 5 for the Titans when they played the Arizona Cardinals. The Titans got a (lucky) turnover when Cardinals running back Emari Demercado released the ball too early to celebrate at the goal line in the fourth quarter, wiping off a touchdown and giving the ball back to Tennessee.
This time around, it's Barton getting a key interception as the Titans deny the Raiders a chance to score in field goal range. Barton has been a big part of the Titans defense so far this season and he continues to try and make a difference for the team.
Barton nearly scored a touchdown when referees let the play go on in the first half after linebacker Jihad Ward reached Smith and forced the ball loose. Referees later ruled that Smith was pushing the ball forward, making it an incomplete pass.
A big reason why the Titans are struggling against the Raiders has to do with penalties. The Titans have committed six penalties for 29 yards so far, and a few of those have come on plays where the team would have gotten the ball back sooner.
"It's just something we got to clean up as a team. I don't know how many were on defense, offense, but just as a group, you know, it hurts the team no matter what side of the ball it's on. So that's definitely something we're going to be talking about," Barton said last month.
"You know, I'm an optimist, and I always try to look at the good things, the good takeaways. So I think we had that many penalties, and the game was still there at the end to be had, you know, with a one score game going at the end of the game with four [minutes], whatever it was right. But definitely the penalties are something we have to clean up though. But like I said, it gives me hope that at the end of the game, even with all that said, we still had a chance to go and tie the game."
