Brian Callahan Shares Uplifting Statement on Titans Line
One significant theme of the Tennessee Titans' offseason maneuvers has centered upon some extensive tweaks taken place on the offensive line unit.
Thanks to major free agent signings like Dan Moore Jr., Kevin Zeitler, and even depth moves a bit more unnoticed like the versatile Blake Hance, the Titans have been diligent in getting the offensive trenches right after a year in which Tennessee had major struggles in both effective pass protection and run blocking.
And when asking Titans head coach Brian Callahan about the team's free agent waves, he sees those moves as a raging success for his offense.
"Very happy with where we're at," Callahan said of the Titans' offensive line. "I think Dan Moore Jr. is sort of a two-fold improvement because it allows JC [Latham] to [go to right tackle]. It allows us to have two really good tackles, guys who have played. And getting Zeitler in there, just a veteran presence and the level he's played at at his age, it is pretty remarkable. He has been phenomenal, and he was outstanding last year in Detroit. And even Blake Hance, he has been a premier sixth lineman who has played guard and tackle in games. I feel like we have improved our depth and improved our starting lineup."
The moves effectively plug a major hole the Titans needed to put a primary focus on, and they ensured to spend the money and energy to do so.
Their moves now add a much-needed implementation of veteran experience and stability to pair alongside their unit with an already appealing pool of young names, most notably JC Latham and Peter Skoronski. The group can now facilitate a strong five-man unit, which can hopefully make a positive situation for whoever's lining up under center.
Looking ahead to what's in store for the Titans this offseason, the action is far from done to get this group to the point it needs to be. However, it was made clear entering these months that getting the offensive line right was among the top priorities on the to-do list. That's exactly what was done during this year's free agency, hoping to make for a better outcome to transpire on the offensive end in 2025.
