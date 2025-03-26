Cam Ward Goes Viral for Interaction With Titans HC
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan showed his admiration for Cam Ward during the Miami Hurricanes' Pro Day.
Ward, who impressed in front of NFL scouts and key members of the Titans brass, went viral on X after a video of him and Callahan celebrating together left many fans convinced that Tennessee will select the Miami quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft next month.
Take a look at the video, which was taken by Titans reporter Jim Wyatt:
Ward told Wyatt after Pro Day was over that he's confident he locked up being the No. 1 pick. After one of his throws, he looked over at Callahan and Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi and told he was "solidifying it today."
"I told them I was solidifying it today," Ward said, per Wyatt. "They finally got a chance to see me throw in person, and I'll get another chance hopefully to throw in front of them. But that's a good building they have in (Tennessee), a good support staff. I was just happy to be able to throw in front of them for the first time."
Ward ended his only season at Miami as a Heisman Trophy finalist after an individual year to remember. He completed 305 of 454 passes for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions along with 60 carries for 204 yards and four more scores on the ground.
Callahan had some high praise for Ward after seeing him in action.
"There's a like to like about him," Callahan said, per Wyatt. "You can tell he came from a really good family, he's been raised right. He has a really good personality, he's fun to talk to, he's fun to be around. But he has a serious side, he's focused, he's determined. It's important to him. He wants to be a really good player. He has the right mix of the and seriousness. He's been really fun to get to know."
