Bills QB Josh Allen Trash Talks Titans Star
Despite a slow start, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills had their way with the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 and scored 34 unanswered en route to a 34-10 win at home.
The loss dropped the Titans to 1-5, but Tennessee's lack of wins has hardly prevented star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from making sure he's delivering his fair share of trash talk on a weekly basis.
In a video released by the NFL on social media, a mic'd up Allen can be heard exchaning some words with Simmons during the game. Simmons is seen shoulder-checking Allen while running past him, causing Allen to let lead official John Hussey know to keep an eye on the shenanigans.
As Allen talks to Hussey, Simmons can be seen in the background making a crybaby gesture toward the Bills quarterback.
"You're so tough!" Allen told Simmons sarcastically.
The two then met after the game and showed mutual respect.
Take a look:
Allen finished the game 21 of 33 passing for 323 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Tennessee's defense, which is allowing the fewest passing yards per game (272.2) entering Week 8, forced four three-and-outs in the first half but Allen and the Bills eventually caught fire coming out of the locker room.
He started things off in the third quarter by finding the newly-acquired Amari Cooper for a 12-yard touchdown to give Buffalo the lead before the Bills poured things on. Buffalo proceeded to score on its final four drives of the games while the Titans offense was unable to get anything going with Mason Rudolph at the helm. Bills rookie receiver Keon Coleman finished with four catches for 125 yards against Tennessee's league-best pass defense.
It's safe to say that Allen got the last laugh over Simmons.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!